Newcastle United have done some excellent transfer business since their takeover.

They have focused on signing young players with huge potential and according to a report by Jeunesfooteux, the Magpies are keen on having Zeno Debast in their ranks.

The 20-year-old Belgian defender has been at Anderlecht since his childhood days. He has come up the ranks at the club and made it to their first team in the summer of 2021. Debast has already featured in 70 matches for the Belgian club.

His impressive performances have earned him five caps for the Belgian national team. The 20-year-old recently featured for the Reds in a friendly match against Serbia. While he prefers playing in the heart of the defence, the Anderlecht star was used as a full-back for this fixture.

His impressive rise and exceptional performances have attracted the attention of Newcastle United. The Magpies have been monitoring him for a while now. Their scouts were present in the stands of the Den Dreef Stadium to watch Debast in action against Serbia.

They have been following him for a while now and could soon make a move for his services. The Magpies want to add a young defender to the mix in order to ensure they have things sorted for the long term. They have three defenders who are 30 or above and pushing for the 20-year-old could be a well-thought-out move.

Meanwhile, the player’s contract at the Belgian club runs out in the summer of 2025. And, if he doesn’t pen down a new deal by next summer, Anderlecht will look to cash in on him and this is where Newcastle United could acquire his services.