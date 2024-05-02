Chelsea concerned about how they will replace key Thiago Silva trait

Thiago Silva has announced that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the season and the Blues are concerned about how they will replace the Brazilian’s leadership within their squad.

The 39-year-old is a key member of the Chelsea dressing room and given his experience in the game, he naturally became one of the leaders. The West London club have a very young team at present and it will not be easy to find new leaders among them.

The Premier League club are believed to have concerns over how they will replace Silva’s leadership when the 39-year-old leaves at the end of the season as Mauricio Pochettino’s squad will need guidance.

According to The Standard, Chelsea believe Ben Chilwell and Reece James can fill the void left by Silva as the pair have impressed club officials off the pitch.

James was made club captain this season but has been unable to really take on that role as the right-back’s campaign has been plagued with injuries.

Are there any emerging leaders at Chelsea?

With Silva leaving Chelsea, that will naturally prompt a star or stars to step up and become leaders. Pochettino will be confident of that happening and there are a few that could emerge.