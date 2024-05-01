Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea will “miss” key star set to leave this summer

It was announced this week that Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea after spending four years with the Premier League club and his manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the Blues will “miss him” when he departs.

The Brazilian joined the West London club on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in 2020 and was only expected to stay at Stamford Bridge short-term.

However, the defender fell in love with Chelsea and extended his stay at Stamford Bridge to four seasons. Silva has made 151 appearances for the Blues so far, the second most for a club in his career, and impressively, 34 of them have come this season at the age of 39.

The centre-back won his first Champions League trophy with the Premier League club back in 2021 and leaves West London as a fan favourite.

Silva is expected to return to Brazil and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has stated on Wednesday that the club will “miss him”.

Chelsea will “miss” Thiago Silva says Mauricio Pochettino

Speaking at his press conference on Wednesday ahead of Chelsea’s match with Tottenham, Pochettino spoke about Silva and how the London club will “miss him”.

“He is an amazing guy, an amazing professional. Nearly 40-years-old, an amazing career. The players, the fans, the club is going to miss him but he is happy. He is so proud of his career here at Chelsea. I wish him the best,” the Argentine said via Sky Sports.

Silva is a legendary defender and deserves to finish his career in the comfort of his home country of Brazil.

Chelsea fans will be grateful to have witnessed his brilliance in a blue shirt for four years and will very likely give the 39-year-old a warm send-off on the final day of the season against Bournemouth.