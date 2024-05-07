Chelsea figure aiming to leave on June 30th, La Liga could be next destination

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly planning to leave his job at Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, with Atletico Madrid a possible destination.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who state that Pochettino has been sounded out by Atletico figures before, with Diego Simeone’s future seemingly slightly in doubt ahead of the summer.

Todo Fichajes state that Simeone has asked for several high-profile signings to strengthen his Atletico squad, and it may be that this will prove too expensive for the club to be able to match his ambitions, in which case Pochettino is said to be being thought of as a Plan B for the La Liga giants.

Pochettino to leave Chelsea for Atletico Madrid?

It would be interesting to see the reaction of Chelsea fans to this news as it finally looks like Pochettino is starting to turn things around for the team, who have just beaten Tottenham 2-0 and West Ham 5-0 in their last two games to rise up to 7th in the Premier League table.

While this is still a long way from what most CFC fans would expect from their club, it is at least perhaps a sign that this long-term project built around talented young players is finally heading in the right direction after such an inconsistent campaign.

Pochettino has, however, also suffered some bad results this term, losing 5-0 to Arsenal recently, and losing home games against the likes of Brentford and Wolves, with many of the club’s expensive purchases failing to really deliver on their potential so far.

Many Chelsea fans would probably be open to seeing Pochettino move on and be replaced by someone else, but it also remains to be seen who’d be willing to take a gamble on this job right now when it’s certainly not as tempting as it once would have been.