“Playing politics” – Reason for Chelsea’s abstention on key EPL vote revealed

Earlier in the week there was an important Premier League vote concerning introducing a spending cap, and Chelsea were the only club to have abstained.

That could be said to be another bad move by Blues owner Todd Boehly, but it clearly evidences that the West London outfit will fight their corner when it comes to discussing the minutiae.

After all, any sort of cap on spending would significantly impact what the American is trying to achieve at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea abstain from key Premier League vote

Football Insider note that Aston Villa, Man City and Man United all voted against the plans, so although there is likely to be significant enough support to see any future vote passed, the Premier League are clearly not going to get things all their own way.

Former Everton chief executive, Keith Wyness, noted that Chelsea might well have good reason to abstain.

“You never know whether clubs are playing politics on other issues, rather than voting on this particular issue. That could be the case with Chelsea,” he told the outlet’s Inside Track podcast.

“We don’t know if they object to the anchoring idea, or if there’s something else that Chelsea want from the Premier League. That’s what went across my mind.

“An abstention won’t affect the vote, it will go through. The details haven’t been resolved, and for this – the devil is definitely in the detail.

“Chelsea are reserving their current position and probably have an eye on fighting this battle down the road.

“It’s going to take a lot of negotiation between the clubs, and there’s a two-day meeting being set up this summer specifically for this issue.

“It seems there are enough clubs in favour to get this change through.”

Given the modus operandi that Boehly has employed at Chelsea since taking over, any sort of spending cap is seriously going to harm the club’s aspirations.

With so many players already on long and lucrative contracts, a review of the same would need to be undertaken in the first instance, potentially leading to a mass exodus of the type we’ve already seen more than once at the club in recent times.

The ability to procure world class talent will clearly become more difficult too, as the money just won’t be there to tempt players.

Essentially, the playing field will become even more level then Financial Fair Play is making it at the moment, and another loophole would get closed.

With a two-day meeting believed to be planned for the summer to discuss the issue in depth, it’s almost certain that Boehly will make his feelings known, however, they’re likely to fall on deaf ears.