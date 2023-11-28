(Photo) Forgotten West Ham man spotted training with first-team

Dan Chesters has been spotted training with the West Ham United first team.

The young winger, who made his first-team debut two years ago in the Europa League, has failed to become a senior regular.

Mostly playing for the Hammers’ youth team, Chesters, now 21 years old, is finally looking to make that step up.

And fans who hope to see the youngster given a chance a boost, have been handed a major boost after recently released training photos pictured Chesters training alongside the likes of Kurt Zouma and Said Benrahma.

During his years representing the Hammers’ Under-18s and Under-21s, Chesters, who has six months left on his contract, directly contributed to 26 goals in 104 games in all competitions.