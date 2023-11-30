Newcastle warned they must quickly advance deal for winger with Benfica lurking

Newcastle must act swiftly in their pursuit of Estudiantes winger Benjamin Rollheiser, a target since the summer, as competition intensifies.

Despite the Magpies’ strong start to the season, manager Eddie Howe is already focusing on the January transfer window, particularly prioritizing a new winger to enhance competition among players like Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, and the currently injured Harvey Barnes.

Rollheiser, previously linked with Newcastle, garnered interest from Zenit St Petersburg and CSKA Moscow, but Newcastle was considered the frontrunner. However, reports indicate that they now face renewed competition from one of Europe’s most successful clubs in January.

Transfer journalist Cesar Luis Merlo reports that Benfica is now at the forefront in the race to sign Benjamin Rollheiser during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Merlo states that the Portuguese giants have expressed ‘concrete interest’ in the winger and have initiated talks with Estudiantes for a potential transfer.

Despite Benfica taking the lead, Newcastle still has a chance, with negotiations for Rollheiser’s sale by Estudiantes expected to commence only after the Argentina Cup final next week.

It looks like the Magpies will have to advance quickly with this deal in order to get it over the line, as Rollheiser appears to be hot property.