12 goals, 8 assists this year: Newcastle keeping tabs on 23-year-old Argentine attacker

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the Estudiantes winger Benjamin Rollheiser.

According to a report from O Jogo via SportWitness, Newcastle are watching the 23-year-old Argentine winger ahead of a potential move. However, they will face competition from Portuguese giants Benfica.

Benfica are reportedly ahead of Newcastle in the race to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can swoop in and get the deal done.

Newcastle are one of the world’s wealthiest clubs and have the finances to compete with most clubs in the transfer market. Rollheiser could be worth around €9 million and Newcastle certainly have the means to sign him. They will be able to offer him a more lucrative contract compared to Benfica as well.

It will be interesting to see what the 23-year-old decides in the end.

Rollheiser has had an impressive campaign with Estudiantes and he has 12 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this year. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for him and he will want to take the next step in his development with regular football in the English top flight.

Estudiantes de La Plata’s forward Benjamin Rollheiser (R) and Corinthians’ Uruguayan defender Bruno Mendez fight for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals second leg football match between Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata and Brazil’s Corinthians, at the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium in La Plata, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on August 29, 2023. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho makes big claim about title race between Arsenal, Liverpool & Man City
Man United summer signing silences doubters with superbly impressive stat against Liverpool
“Talks on” between £45m Man City star and European giants says Fabrizio Romano

Newcastle must look to sign a quality attacker and Rollheiser is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. Callum Wilson’s availability has been a bit of a concern because of his fitness issues and Alexander Isak needs more support in the attack.

Rollheiser could be a useful option for Eddie Howe and even be a bargain for Newcastle if he can adapt to English football quickly.

More Stories Benjamin Rollheiser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.