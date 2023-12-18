Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the Estudiantes winger Benjamin Rollheiser.

According to a report from O Jogo via SportWitness, Newcastle are watching the 23-year-old Argentine winger ahead of a potential move. However, they will face competition from Portuguese giants Benfica.

Benfica are reportedly ahead of Newcastle in the race to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can swoop in and get the deal done.

Newcastle are one of the world’s wealthiest clubs and have the finances to compete with most clubs in the transfer market. Rollheiser could be worth around €9 million and Newcastle certainly have the means to sign him. They will be able to offer him a more lucrative contract compared to Benfica as well.

It will be interesting to see what the 23-year-old decides in the end.

Rollheiser has had an impressive campaign with Estudiantes and he has 12 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this year. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for him and he will want to take the next step in his development with regular football in the English top flight.

Newcastle must look to sign a quality attacker and Rollheiser is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. Callum Wilson’s availability has been a bit of a concern because of his fitness issues and Alexander Isak needs more support in the attack.

Rollheiser could be a useful option for Eddie Howe and even be a bargain for Newcastle if he can adapt to English football quickly.