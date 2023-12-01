Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has vowed that his side will ‘give everything’ to beat PSG in the final group game of the Champions League.

The German side have already qualified for the next round and are currently leading the group of death which includes Newcastle, PSG and AC Milan.

With the second spot up for grabs among the three teams, Newcastle must win against AC Milan and hope for a positive outcome from Dortmund’s match against PSG to advance to the knockout rounds.

Which is their manager’s words will come across as music to their ears. Avoiding a defeat against PSG would see Dortmund finish on top which could help them to a more favourable draw in the next round.

This is why everyone at Dortmund including manager Edin Terzic have emphasised on giving their everything once again to ensure the top place finish.

He said (via Chronicle Live):

“We don’t want to make any distinction between the various matches.”

“We will play to win – we don’t want to give anything away to PSG, Newcastle and Milan. 80,000 will come to the stadium and we can go first so we will give everything. I’m always very motivated.”

Newcastle will need to win their game against AC Milan first though. The away fixture ended in a 0-0 draw but the Magpies have shown enough signs to show that they can win beat the very beatable Milan side.