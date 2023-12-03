Video: Levi Colwill steers home Chelsea’s second against Brighton

Levi Colwill has doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 21st minute with another goal from set piece in quick succession.

After taking the lead from a corner via Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea quickly extended their lead via the same route. A deep corner to the far post was headed back towards the near post, and in a cluster of players, Colwill was there to steer home for his first Premier League goal of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men look on their way to three points this afternoon in what was seen as a very tricky game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

