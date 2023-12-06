Video: Emi Martinez produces back-to-back World-Class saves to deny Man City’s Erling Haaland

Emi Martinez has shown why he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world during Aston Villa’s clash with Man City as the Argentina star denied Erling Haaland twice. 

The game at Villa Park is still scoreless thanks to the World Cup winner and the battle with Haaland happened after 10 minutes.

The Norway star was played through on goal by Foden before his shot was saved low by Martinez. Silva pounced on the loose ball and swung it back into the striker and his header was once again saved by Martinez.

The sequence of play from the goalkeeper was top class but Haaland will be thinking he should have done better

