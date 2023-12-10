Video: Palermo star Brunori scores goal of the season contender with stunning lob from midfield

Palermo star Brunori has scored what is surely going to go down as a goal of the season contender with a beautifully-executed lob over the Parma goalkeeper.

Watch the video clip below as Brunori picks the ball up in midfield before launching a sublime long-range effort over the ‘keeper and into the back of the net…

Everything about this goal was sublime – from the vision to spot the goalkeeper off his line, the audacity to try the lob, and then the ability to pull it off to perfection.

This will undoubtedly be one to watch over and over again!

