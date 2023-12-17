Video: Former Bees forward stings 10 men Brentford to complete Aston Villa comeback

Former Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has come back to sting the bees late on after firing Aston Villa to a 2-1 comeback.
Thomas Frank’s men were firmly in the drivers seat at 1-0, thanks to a goal from Keane Lewis-Potter, until defender Ben Mee saw a red card for a reckless challenge in the second half.
Just six minutes after Mee’s sending off, Alex Moreno found the equaliser for the visitors with a stooping header at the far post.
??| GOAL: Alex Moreno scores for Aston Villa!
Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/PPuALr06BB
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 17, 2023
And then another back post header, this time via Watkins, saw Unai Emery’s men take the lead in the 85th minute.
??| GOAL: Watkins gives Aston Villa the lead!
Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/UHwB1scAvn
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 17, 2023
As of writing, Aston Villa will jump up to 2nd place just a single point behind Arsenal.