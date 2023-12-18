Man City set to hijack 28-year-old Liverpool transfer target

Liverpool are once again on the hunt to strengthen their midfield, with Fulham’s Joao Palhinha catching their attention.

However, stiff competition has emerged, as Manchester City and Bayern Munich also express interest. The situation is further complicated by Manchester City’s potential pursuit of Palhinha, depending on the departure of Kalvin Phillips, per the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool find themselves in a strategic position, prompting a reassessment of the urgency to secure the services of 28-year-old Joao Palhinha. The defensive midfield role has long been a concern for the Reds, and with heightened competition, the necessity for a decisive move becomes increasingly apparent.

The defensive midfield position plays a pivotal role in Jurgen Klopp’s system, serving as the linchpin between the defence and the attack. The departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have created a void that Liverpool have struggled to fill adequately. The midfield’s defensive stability and ability to control the tempo have been crucial elements in Liverpool’s recent success. However, without a natural sitting midfielder, the Reds are evidently facing challenges in games against stiffer opposition.

Against Liverpool earlier this season, Palhinha proved to be a tough opponent, impressing many viewers. However, the involvement of Manchester City in the Palhinha sweepstakes adds intrigue to the transfer saga. The financial strength and allure of Pep Guardiola’s side could present a formidable challenge for Liverpool’s transfer wish.