European giants preparing talks with out of favour Manchester United star

Inter Milan are reportedly considering a January move for Anthony Martial, who has struggled at Manchester United with just a goal and an assist in 13 Premier League outings this season.

Martial’s nine-year spell at Old Trafford has been marked by injuries and inconsistency, and it’s suggested that Man United are prepared to part ways with him at the end of the season.

Anthony Martial’s contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the current season, but there is a clause that could allow the club to extend it until the end of the next season.

But Inter Milan are considering a January move for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, who is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs from the start of the transfer window.

Inter are eager to strengthen their attacking options, and Martial is among the candidates under consideration, this is according to a report from Gazzetta.

It could be time for the Red Devils to part ways with the Frenchman; Martial isn’t valued as an important player for Erik ten Hag so it would make sense for them to cash in while they still can. Many United fans have been calling for a squad reset, and getting rid of ‘deadwood’ like Martial would be a start in that process.