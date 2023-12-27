Transfer expert claims Tottenham are poised to present an offer to midfielder who has his heart set on leaving

Tottenham Hotspur has set its sights on Ajax midfielder Stanis Idumbo as the January transfer window approaches.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Spurs’ interest in the Belgian last week, noting the player’s desire for a move.

Romano mentioned that Idumbo has already made the decision to part ways with his current club.

In a latest update, the Italian has indicated that both Tottenham and Sevilla are prepared to ‘present proposals’ to the 18-year-old midfielder.

Romano emphasized that Idumbo remains resolute in his intention to leave Ajax, claiming that he will reject any new contract extensions offered by the Dutch club.

This situation indicates a probable sale in January or a departure as a free agent next summer.

The Italian shared the update on X:

“EXCL: Sevilla and Tottenham are both set to present proposals to sign 2005 born Belgian midfielder Stanis Idumbo Muzambo from Ajax.

Idumbo Muzambo has decided to turn down any new contract bid from Ajax.

Agreement to be sold in January or leaving as free agent in June.”

The young midfielder’s versatility in playing various roles makes him an attractive prospect for Tottenham, who aim to strengthen their squad across multiple positions in the January window.

