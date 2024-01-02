Chelsea have held talks over wonderkid transfer, he wants move to England

Chelsea have reportedly been in talks over the potential transfer of Wolfsburg and Germany wonderkid David Odogu.

The 17-year-old defender looks like a huge talent, having won the World Cup at youth level, even if he’s yet to play a competitive game in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea are one Odogu’s main suitors, along with Championship side Leicester City, according to a report from the Sun, who add that the player is keen on a move to England.

If this deal does end up happening, it would very much represent a continuation of the kind of recruitment strategy that has been put in place at Stamford Bridge under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Chelsea are yet to see results on the pitch, but this looks like a long-term project with plenty of potential, as elite young players like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Mykhaylo Mudryk have all joined the west Londoners in recent times.

Odogu looks like another huge prospect who could be a good fit at Chelsea, but some fans might also be keen for their recruitment team to mix it up a bit more and ensure there are also some experienced and proven winners in this inconsistent side.