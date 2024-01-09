Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the Wolfsburg defender David Odogu.

A report from the Daily Mail claims that the talented young defender has been watched by the London clubs recently. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

The 17-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development.

A move to Arsenal or Chelsea might not be ideal for him at this stage of his career. They will not be able to provide him with regular first-team opportunities and therefore he is better off staying at Wolfsburg.

The German club rate him highly and they want to offer him a professional contract when he turns 18 in June. If he can continue his development with regular football at the Bundesliga club, he will have plenty of opportunities to join big clubs in the near future.

For now, he should look to concentrate on his development and playing regularly.

There is no doubt that Arsenal and Chelsea will be attractive destinations for him. Both clubs have proven track when it comes to developing talented young players. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. The two clubs have the financial muscle to convince Wolfsburg with a lucrative offer as well.

Arsenal need more depth in central defence alongside William Saliba and Jurrien Timber. Odogu could develop into a quality first-team player for them with coaching. As for Chelsea, he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Thiago Silva.