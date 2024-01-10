Leeds decide against transfer deal for European defender

Leeds United has reportedly decided against a deal for Nathaniel Adjei and will potentially look to pursue other targets in January.

With the January window now upon us, clubs are looking to bring in reinforcements for the second half of the season.

With Premier League promotion on the line, Leeds is no exception as they have been linked with multiple players specifically defenders.

With rumours of a potential Charlie Cresswell exit this month, Daniel Farke’s side has been linked with Adjei as a potential replacement but according to LUFCFanZone, the club have decided against the signing.

The centre-back was available for a reported £3 million but per Leeds United News, they will look at several other potential options.

One of which is Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham who has been heavily linked with an exit after a lack of playing time.

Leeds have already lost one defender in Luke Ayling, who joined Middlesborough on Wednesday afternoon on a loan until the end of the season.

The fourth-place side travel to Cardiff on Saturday as they look to make up the seven-point gap to the automatic promotion places.