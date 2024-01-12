Napoli submit offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder

Napoli have reportedly made an offer to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala on loan, with an option to buy included in the deal. The 25-year-old was a key player under Steve Cooper but has not featured under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Orel Mangala of Nottingham Forest is reportedly frustrated by the lack of trust from manager Nuno Espirito Santo and is actively pursuing a move. Napoli and Juventus are said to be showing concrete interest, with a potential deal in the works.

Napoli have reportedly submitted an offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Gianluca Di Marzio’s report suggests Napoli are nearing the completion of a deal for Orel Mangala, having progressed significantly in negotiations with Nottingham Forest. Additionally, Napoli are actively seeking an agreement for Bournemouth’s attacking midfielder Hamed Traore, raising the prospect of two Premier League players joining the Italian club soon.

Nottingham Forest acquired the midfielder for £12.7 million in the summer of 2022. If the club considers a permanent transfer, it is likely that they will seek a fee at least equal to or greater than the amount they paid for the midfielder.