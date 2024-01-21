Napoli submit offer worth up to £30 million for Nottingham Forest midfielder

Napoli have reportedly made an improved offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claims the Serie A champions are trying their hardest to sign the Belgium midfielder before the end of the January transfer window.

The Italian’s latest offer is thought to be an initial six-month loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The structure of the deal, which is believed to favour both clubs, would see Napoli pay around £30 million (€35 million) in total, assuming the player features in at least 50 per cent of the games for at least 45 minutes.

Forest, like many clubs in and around Europe, are struggling to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) and the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, so offloading one of their more valuable players is a sad inevitably.

And despite joining from Stuttgart just 18 months ago, Mangala looks like he could be the first player sacrificed.

During his time at the City Ground, the 25-year-old, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored two goals and registered one assist in 51 games in all competitions.