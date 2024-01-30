According to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, Olympique Lyonnais and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for a fee in the region of €30 million for central midfielder Orel Mangala.

As reported earlier on Tuesday, Lyon had shown interest in Nottingham Forest’s Orel Mangala, a player they believe can help bolster the shielding of their defence, which has conceded the second-most goals in Ligue 1. The two clubs swiftly reached an agreement on the fee and the finer details of the deal.

The move is believed to have been triggered by Forest’s financial concerns, which stem from the Premier League charging the club with a breach of their profitability and sustainability regulations. This has put pressure on the Midlands club to sell players this transfer window in order to address their financial situation.

The reported €30 million fee represents almost triple what Forest had initially paid for the player when he moved to the Premier League side from VfB Stuttgart in 2022. This ensures a healthy profit for the Premier League side while also providing Lyon with the addition of a versatile midfielder as they continue their fight against relegation.

Mangala was a prominent figure under Steve Cooper, but since his dismissal and the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo, the midfielder has found minutes hard to come by.