Video: World Cup winner makes huge error as Nottingham Forest add second goal

Nottingham Forest have doubled their lead over Aston Villa in their Premier League clash at the City Ground and it came through a huge error from Emi Martinez. 

Steve Cooper’s side took the lead in the match after just five minutes as Ola Aina produced a beautiful strike from outside of the box and it didn’t take long in the second 45 for the home side to double their lead.

With 47 minutes on the clock, Orel Mangala hit a hopeful strike at the Aston Villa goal and a huge error from Martinez allowed the ball to drop over the line to make it 2-0 to Forest.

