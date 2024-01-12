Jesse Lingard’s career has taken a nose dive recently, with the 31-year-old seemingly unable to secure any permanent employment since being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

West Ham offered him a six-week trial earlier in the 2023/24 campaign but declined to hand him a contract offer thereafter, and he also wasn’t able to earn himself a deal at Saudi Pro League club, Al Ettifaq, despite Steven Gerrard’s side not winning a match since October and sliding down the 66th ranked league in the world (TeamForm).

With the January transfer window open for business, that has represented a great chance for Lingard to get himself front and centre again for employers to window shop before buying, and a recent video which showed him in Dubai training alongside Pablo Fornals gave rise to the notion that he could be getting back in shape ready for another stint at the London Stadium.

According to sources at the club, via The Standard, that definitely won’t be happening.

It may not just be the fact that the Hammers no longer consider him good enough for the top-flight, but that he turned them down previously when they clearly wanted to acquire him, and opted to go after the money at Forest.

With 19 days left until the transfer window closes, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether he’ll be back on the pitch anytime soon.