Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the talented young Swedish striker Jonah Kusi-Asare.

A report from Graeme Bailey via HITC claims that the Blues are interested in signing the 16-year-old striker and they will face competition from Premier League rivals, Manchester United.

The towering 6ft 5 in striker has attracted the attention of several top clubs with his performances for AIK Solna, and the Swedish outfit are prepared to sell him for the right price.

The 16-year-old could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for both Premier League clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League is likely to be an attractive proposition for the youngster and he will want to join a big club in the coming months.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players since their change of ownership, and it seems that they are looking to put together a formidable squad for the future. The Swedish striker could develop into an important first team player for them with the right coaching and guidance.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have a proven track record of nurturing talented young players into established team players. Both clubs would represent an excellent opportunity for the youngster.

Kusi-Asare needs to join a club where there is a clear pathway to the first team. He will need challenges and ample opportunities to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea and Manchester United are prepared to provide him with those assurances.