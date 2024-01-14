Talented West Ham defender Michael Forbes has signed a new long-term contract, as confirmed by the club earlier today.

Forbes has notably contributed with 26 appearances across various competitions for the U21s, leading them to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last 16 for the first time in the club’s history.

He also made his debut for Northern Ireland during his country’s final UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland in October last year.

Forbes shared his delight after signing the new deal. He emphasised the importance of pushing forward, both individually and as part of the U21 team, aiming for continued success.

He also acknowledged the need to maintain high performance levels and expressed his dedication to reaching new heights in his career.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“I am over the moon, to be honest, and it is really nice to get this contract over the line. When I signed my first professional contract with West Ham, getting my next one was a huge goal of mine, so I am proud that my work in that time has been recognised and that I have done well enough to get this contract.

“It’s important that I kick on now because it’s been a really good season so far for the U21s and hopefully we can keep pushing on as a team.

“Personally, I’ve got to keep showing up and performing because there is so much more work to be done to make it to the level I want to reach.

“The message that the coaches make clear to you each day is that you have to be on it, maintain these levels, and keep working hard every day to keep this journey going.”

There has been a lot of noise from West Ham supporters who have voiced their criticism at David Moyes this season. This would suggest that they are having a bad season, but surprisingly, the Hammers currently sit 6th in the table, just 6 points behind the 4th spot.

Moyes’ style of play may not be an attractive one, but the table suggests he is doing a decent job despite losing his star midfielder Declan Rice in the summer.