Erling Haaland is not the only Manchester City player Real Madrid want to sign

In addition to Erling Haaland, Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Yan Couto, the impressive young defender of Manchester City.

The Spanish team have long been associated with signing Kylian Mbappe and turning him into their new star player, but according to recent rumours, they are starting to turn their attention to Haaland.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has made City’s star forward his new top target after being let down by Mbappe on several times in the past.

According to Mundo Deportivo from Spain, Madrid and Haaland’s camp have already started preliminary negotiations in an attempt to reach a future agreement.

Haaland is not the only player, though, who might decide to go from the Etihad to the Bernabeu during the next transfer window. The most recent report from the Spanish publication Marca claims that Los Blancos have also made Couto a target.

The 21-year-old right-back has made an impression on the Spanish giants after joining City for €6 million in July 2020 from Brazilian team Coritiba. The full-back, who can also play as a right winger, has not yet made his City senior debut. Couto is doing well in his second stint with Girona, a sister club of City.

With 23 appearances across all competitions thus far, Couto has contributed two goals and six assists. The young player earned his first two international caps in October after forcing his way into the Brazil national squad due to his excellent form.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are searching for a right-back to take Dani Carvajal’s place, who is currently 32 years old. Couto is on the top of their list of transfer targets, along with Ivan Fresneda of Sporting and Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen.

Officials from Real Madrid have reportedly watched Couto play many times, calling him a “spectacular” talent. Couto is especially well-liked by Madrid because of his ability to get forward and support in attack.