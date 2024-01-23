Aston Villa eyeing 21-year-old Belgian midfielder valued at just €20m

Aston Villa are reportedly entering the race to pursue Belgian midfielder Mandela Keita, adding competition to West Ham United’s interest.

Despite previous reports linking West Ham to the 21-year-old, Unai Emery’s side are now said to be actively involved, with Aston Villa reportedly making significant efforts to secure Keita, as per HLN.

Mandela Keita, currently on loan at Royal Antwerp from OH Leuven, is attracting significant attention in a competitive race for his services. The conditions for a purchase included in the loan deal to Royal Antwerp suggest a permanent move is likely.

The interest in Keita is reportedly extensive, particularly from clubs in France, according to HLN. But Keita almost moved to the Premier League last season when Leeds United were credited with strong interest.

A January move for Keita seems unlikely, given his appearances for both OH Leuven and Royal Antwerp this season. Any potential switch is anticipated to occur in the summer. Royal Antwerp reportedly aims to generate around €20 million from the sale of the midfielder, as per the report.

