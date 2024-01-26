Crystal Palace agree deal to sign versatile defender

Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed an £8 million deal with Genk for the signing of defender Daniel Munoz.

With just one win in their last 12 games in all competitions, Roy Hodgson has come under increasing pressure at Selhurst Park.

With a series of injuries hampering the squad, the English manager has struggled to find a good balance particularly up front with Palace boasting one of the worst scoring records in the Premier League.

But with top goal scorers rarely available, the club have been keen to strengthen in both midfield and defence with their most recent approach for Adam Wharton rejected by Blackburn Rovers.

But according to HITC, the club have reached an agreement with Genk for right back Munoz for a reported £8 million.

The 27-year-old boasts an incredible record going forward, scoring 7 goals and grabbing 7 assists in just 30 games last season.

He is expected to complete his medical on Monday per the report and will sign a contract until 2028.

Hodgson will hope that Munoz can help aid his attacking line as his incredible tally has proven that he can be an asset in both boxes.

Crystal Palace will hope to bounce back from their 5-0 defeat against Arsenal with a win against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United next week.