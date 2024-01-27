Video: Crazy scenes in League One as Port Vale fan chases referee around pitch after late decision

Port Vale were defeated 1-0 by League One leaders Portsmouth on Saturday but the match was overshadowed by a fan chasing the referee around the pitch late on in the clash.

The away side were given a late penalty, which was converted by Colby Bishop to give Pompey the win, and one Port Vale fan was not happy with this decision.

He decided to run onto the field of play and chase the referee around the pitch. Many football fans will find this hilarious but it is another case of how we should be protecting referees in the sport.

Port Vale released a statement to condemn the actions of the individual, who will very likely be punished for his actions.