Video: Crazy scenes in League One as Port Vale fan chases referee around pitch after late decision

Portsmouth FC
Posted by

Port Vale were defeated 1-0 by League One leaders Portsmouth on Saturday but the match was overshadowed by a fan chasing the referee around the pitch late on in the clash. 

The away side were given a late penalty, which was converted by Colby Bishop to give Pompey the win, and one Port Vale fan was not happy with this decision.

He decided to run onto the field of play and chase the referee around the pitch. Many football fans will find this hilarious but it is another case of how we should be protecting referees in the sport.

Port Vale released a statement to condemn the actions of the individual, who will very likely be punished for his actions.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Luton Town knock Everton out of the FA Cup with a winner in the 97th minute
Agent of striker spotted at Elland Road as Leeds deal moves closer
Former Celtic star Stuart Gray passes away after losing battle with cancer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.