West Ham eye last minute transfer for young French star

The Hammers are reportedly keen on signing Etienne Kinkoue before the window closes this week.

With just eight points separating David Moyes’ side from the Champions League spots, West Ham could potentially turn a good season into a great one between now and the end of the season.

Alongside the possibility of more European silverware in the Europa League, the Scottish manager will be keen to add some more reinforcements in the January window.

With Kalvin Phillips on loan until the end of the season, the Hammers could pull off a late push for French defender, Kinkoue.

According to the Sun, the London club are ‘pushing hard’ for a deal worth £10 million before the deadline later this week.

The 22-year-old has impressed at Ligue 1 side Le Havre, attracting the attention of European sides, Eintracht Frankfurt and Red Bull Salzburg.

With Said Benrahma potentially on his way out, it could free up some funds to pursue the highly-rated 22-year-old who has been at the heart of Le Havre’s defence.

The Hammers face Bournemouth on Sunday before a titanic clash against Manchester United this weekend.