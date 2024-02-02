Sheffield United manager sacked after accusations emerge

It’s not been the best of season’s for Sheffield United in 2023/24, with the men’s team still floundering at the foot of the Premier League.

With only two wins to their name and just 10 points in total, the Blades are already nine points from safety.

Unless Chris Wilder can turn things around over the course of the next half dozen games, then the outlook does look pretty grim for the Bramall Lane outfit.

It isn’t just the men’s team that have endured a rough time of it this season, however.

According to Yahoo Sport, the Women’s team manager, Jonathan Morgan, has been fired after more accusations emerged regarding his conduct.

Though a statement from the club refused to go into detail, it appears that the latest information relates to certain instances that occurred before Morgan signed for the club.

‘Due to new information that has come to light within the last few days with regards to Mr Morgan’s conduct before arriving at Bramall Lane, the club has reached the conclusion that Mr Morgan’s position is no longer tenable and his employment with the club has been terminated,’ the statement, per Yahoo Sport, read.

As The Sun had also noted, Morgan had stepped away from the club back in October after they launched an enquiry into the death of one of Morgan’s players, vice-captain, Maddy Cusack.

This had come about as a result of Cusack’s parents making a complaint regarding the treatment of their daughter whilst she and Morgan were at the club.

Morgan was allowed to return after being cleared of any wrongdoing, before being dismissed earlier today.