Everton have been deducted 10 points already this season and another club could follow with Premier League clubs expecting this outcome next month.

The Toffees were docked 10 points in November for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and have since gone on to appeal the decision, with the outcome expected very soon.

On January 15, the Merseyside club were charged with breaking financial rules once again but this time, Nottingham Forest were also included.

According to The I, executives at other Premier League clubs believe Forest will become the second team to be docked points this season and the Nottingham club are expected to learn their fate early next month.

Forest have been big spenders since returning to the Premier League having signed 43 players. Of those signings, 30 were made in their first season back in the Premier League, which they ended in 16th place four points above the relegation zone.

More points deductions would bring another twist to the relegation race in the Premier League as the outcomes of Everton and Nottingham Forest’s cases will have an effect on many clubs in England’s top flight.