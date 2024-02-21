Five players set to leave Newcastle United in summer

Newcastle United are set for a busy summer transfer window.

Not only do the Magpies need to strengthen their squad following an injury-littered campaign, but several players are expected to depart.

With a host of players heading for free agency, according to recent reports, the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius are all in line to leave St. James’ Park at the end of the season.

With Eddie Howe expected to remain in charge beyond this season, the former Bournemouth boss will be preparing to finalise an important shortlist of targets to replace the aforementioned outgoing players. The likes of Barcelona’s Raphinha and Everton’s James Garner are thought to be among the Englishman’s shortlisted targets.

