Video: Luis Diaz scores to earn Liverpool all three points as winger skips by Luton defender

Liverpool look to have secured all three points in their Premier League clash with Luton Town as Luis Diaz has made it 3-1 to the Reds.

The Merseyside club went behind early in the match after Chiedozie Ogbene headed the Hatters in front after just 12 minutes. However, two goals within the space of two minutes in the second half from Dutch duo, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, made it 2-1 to the home side.

Diaz has now added a third as he skipped by the Luton defence and that should secure all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

??| GOAL: Luis Diaz makes it THREE! Liverpool 3-1 Luton pic.twitter.com/mt7m2bWriG — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 21, 2024

Pictures by beIN Sports and Eleven.