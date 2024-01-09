Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are reportedly facing uncertain futures at Liverpool.

A report from Football Insider claims that both players have been underwhelming this season and Liverpool chiefs are unhappy with their outputs this season.

Gakpo has scored eight goals across all competitions and Diaz has chipped in with six strikes in all competitions. While there is no doubt that both players are excellent options to have, they could certainly perform better.

It will be interesting to see if they can raise their levels during the second half of the campaign.

Liverpool are currently on top of the league table and they will need their squad firing on all cylinders in order to beat the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City to the title.

Liverpool have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah for goals this season. The Egyptian is currently away on international duty because of the Africa cup of nations and players like Gakpo and Diaz will have to step up in his absence.

Diaz in particular has been quite impressive in his last few outings, and Liverpool will hope that the Colombian international can get back to his best once again. As for Gakpo, he has shown his quality in flashes a it remains to be seen whether he can add some consistency in the coming weeks.

Both players are impressive options to have and Liverpool will not want to weekend their squad easily by letting them leave any time soon.