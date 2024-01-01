“[Expletive] embarrassing” – Alan Shearer left furious with Liverpool player after what he did against Newcastle

Alan Shearer criticised Diogo Jota for earning a penalty that dashed Newcastle United’s chances of a late comeback at Anfield.

The first half remained goalless, with Martin Dubravka saving Mo Salah’s penalty. In the 49th minute, Salah eventually opened the scoring, and Alexander Isak quickly equalised for United.

Isak’s equaliser was brief, with goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo quickly putting Liverpool 3-1 ahead in the match.

Sven Botman pulled a goal back for the Magpies, but the result was sealed when Salah converted a penalty, awarded after Martin Dubravka was deemed to have fouled Diogo Jota.

Shearer criticised Jota, on social media, for going to ground instead of taking a shot at an open goal: What a great dive that is, ***** embarrassing.”

It was a dominant performance from Liverpool having registered 7.53 expected goals against Newcastle, that being said, Shearer’s comments have some truth to it and it is something that referee’s were supposed to stamp out of the beautiful game. But on New Years Day, that wasn’t the case, and instead of talking about a brilliant performance from the home side, some may now choose to discuss the blatant attempt of cheating from Jota.

Newcastle United’s challenging record at Anfield persists, as they haven’t won there since 1994. Howe’s team currently occupies the ninth position in the Premier League table, having faced setbacks with seven losses in their last eight games, including a three-game losing streak.