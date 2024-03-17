Liverpool have been hit with a major double punch to gut as they picked up fresh injuries following their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United.

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez all suffered injuries during the thrilling FA Cup quarter-final defeat on Sunday. Erik Ten Hag’s team secured a dramatic last-minute 4-3 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay put Manchester United ahead in the 10th minute, but two rapid goals from Liverpool just before halftime handed Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead.

Despite the match being wide open, the second half remained goalless until substitute Antony leveled the FA Cup tie for the Red Devils, forcing extra time.

Liverpool struck first in extra time, but Erik ten Hag’s team fought back to equalise and ultimately clinch victory in the dying moments through Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo. Diallo, however, was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his goal celebration.

Klopp reveals fresh injury problems for Liverpool

During his post-match interview with ITV, Klopp disclosed the toll the game took on his squad, highlighting injuries sustained by Diaz, Gakpo, and Nunez during the match.

“Now the boys go on international duty, we hope they come back healthy. Lucho [Diaz] felt his groin, Darwin hamstring. Cody twisted his ankle. They play again in four or five days, it’s crazy. Hopefully we will finish the season in style. I really feel for our people.”

Liverpool boss storms out of post-match interview

The Liverpool boss was also involved in a bizarre incident during media duty. In an interview with Nordic media, V Sport, Klopp stormed out of the interview after he claimed the reporter asked a “dumb question”.