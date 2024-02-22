Paul Merson cautions Newcastle United about the potential of being “destroyed” by Arsenal as they clash at the Emirates this weekend.

Arsenal’s recent form in the Premier League has been formidable, winning five consecutive league games and netting 21 goals during this streak. Meanwhile, Newcastle have encountered defensive challenges this season, conceding 41 goals in 25 matches. In their last three games, they’ve allowed eight goals alone.

Dan Burn’s vulnerabilities against speedy wingers have been evident this season, and he is expected to face Bukayo Saka this weekend. Despite Rio Ferdinand’s assessment that Saka isn’t “world-class,” the Arsenal standout has impressive stats with 12 goals and seven assists in 24 Premier League games this season.

Paul Merson believes Arsenal will destroy Newcastle

Merson’s preview of the upcoming fixture suggests it “could get messy,” with Saka potentially enjoying a successful outing.

He wrote in his column for Sportskeeda: “I don’t think their European setback will affect Arsenal this weekend. Newcastle have been inconsistent recently but have managed to remain unbeaten in their last five matches.”

“They’re scoring goals, but they’re conceding far too many goals as well. They cannot go to Arsenal this weekend and defend like that – they’ll get destroyed.”

Arsenal enter this weekend’s game following a 1-0 loss to Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night. Mikel Arteta expressed his “very disappointed” sentiments about his side’s performance in his post-match comments.

While it will be seen as a damaging blow for their hopes of Champions League success, perhaps this defeat could in fact keep them honest and further inspire the Gunners in their quest for a trophy this season.

Mikel Arteta’s men will have a chance to put Wednesday night’s Champions League woes behind them as they host Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United this weekend in the Premier League.