Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling won’t make the England squad for the Euro’s this summer. In fact, the Sky Sports pundit brutally claims Sterling has no chance.

This season has been a forgettable one for both Chelsea and Sterling. Despite posting decent statistics with eight goals and ten assists, the winger’s performances have been inconsistent.

Last weekend, he was jeered off the pitch after a disastrous display against Leicester City, including a missed penalty and a golden one-on-one opportunities, culminating in a poorly taken free kick.

Sterling apologised to fans on social media, vowing to bounce back, but Merson doubts it will be enough for his England prospects.

Paul Merson claims Raheem Sterling has zero chance of making the England squad for the Euro’s

The former Gunners star stated in his Sky Sports column:

“Euro 2024 has gone for Raheem Sterling now. He’s having one of those times as a forward where everything goes wrong. The more you try, the worse it gets. It’s confidence.

“The pressure is on at Chelsea and the fans are on his back. He could have had a hat-trick the other day and we’d be here now saying how is he not in the squad?

“I don’t know if Southgate has made his mind up on him but I don’t see him at the Euros. It’s hard to make a case for him after the weekend.”

While Sterling might not be representing the Blues at the European Championships, one Chelsea man will surely be making the squad.

Cole Palmer is likely to secure a spot on the plane to the Euros representing Chelsea. The 21-year-old has been exceptional this season, standing out as the Blues’ top performer with an impressive tally of 16 goals and 12 assists.