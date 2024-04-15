Watch: Cole Palmer converts from the spot to make it 5-0 for Chelsea

After conceding a penalty, Everton have conceded yet another goal in this horror showing against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer has got his fourth goal of the night and the 20th Premier League goal of this astonishing campaign which surely earns him a place in England’s Euros squad this summer.

The talented 21-year-old stepped up confidently, after a strange argument over who would take the penalty, and he expertly sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way and passed the ball home into the empty net.

Palmer does the business from the spot ? pic.twitter.com/Bvilhrzx9v — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 15, 2024

This is quite a worrying defeat for Everton as they languish dangerously close to the relegation zone.