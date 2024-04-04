Watch: Unbelievable! Cole Palmer scores twice in 82 seconds to secure a 4-3 win for Chelsea against Manchester United

Manchester United entered second half stoppage time leading Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge. But up stepped Cole Palmer to flip the game on its head.

In the space of 83 seconds, Manchester United went from leading 3-2 to eventually losing 4-3 after Cole Palmer completed his hat-trick.

There was a long delay after Noni Madueke was brought down inside the box but that did not stop Palmer from dispatching his penalty with ease.

And just over a minute later the young Englishman netted his first ever senior hat-trick when he lashed in a shot from the edge of the box after Chelsea took a short corner.

