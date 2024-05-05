Cole Palmer matches incredible debut season statistic for Chelsea

Cole Palmer has had an absolutely amazing debut season for Chelsea after departing Manchester City for £40 million last summer.

The 21-year-old England international has been a bright spark in what has been a bleak season for the Blues in truth, factoring in all the cash they’ve spent on assembling this starting eleven.

Before a ball was kicked on Sunday afternoon, as Chelsea host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, Palmer had an incredible 20 goals and nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances for the club.

But Cole Palmer continues to make waves in his debut season at Chelsea, and his 15th minute goal against West Ham United not only broke the deadlock but also saw him equal an impressive record at the club.

Cole Palmer matches incredible debut season record for a Chelsea player

The 21-year-old showcased his sharpness in the box, seizing upon a loose ball to beat Alphonse Areola in the 15th minute at Stamford Bridge. With this goal, Palmer has now netted 21 times in the Premier League, and his nine assists further bolster his contribution tally to an impressive 30 in the league.

This achievement puts him in elite company, as only one other player, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, has matched such a feat during his debut season at Chelsea back in 2000, when he scored 23 goals and provided seven assists.

Palmer’s blend of goal-scoring prowess and creative flair signals a promising future for the young talent at Chelsea. And it also questions why Pep Guardiola and Manchester City allowed him to leave for just a snip at £40 million last summer.

With Palmer’s tremendous goal contribution output, Chelsea could be a formidable force next season with a fully fit Christopher Nkunku and potentially the addition of star striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli.