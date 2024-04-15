Watch: Cole Palmer nutmegs Everton player and finishes it off in style – Chelsea lead Everton

Chelsea have taken the lead against Everton at Stamford Bridge, and it’s that man Cole Palmer again.

Everton initially started very brightly against Chelsea. Despite having low amounts of possession Sean Dyche’s team registered an expected goals of 1.04 inside 15 minutes at the Bridge.

Failing to convert their chances, Palmer certainly did at the other end to put Mauricio Pochettino’s men in front with 13 minutes gone.

After nutmegging his opponent, he played a one-two with striker Nicolas Jackson on the edge of the box, and then the England international did the rest by powerfully guiding the ball into the bottom left corner.