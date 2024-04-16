What happened in the Chelsea dressing room after penalty argument

Cole Palmer disclosed that the Chelsea players were ‘joking and laughing’ over the penalty row incident, which somewhat overshadowed his team’s 6-0 thumping of Everton.

Despite playing one fewer game than Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino’s team turned perhaps their most brilliant performance of the season to cut the gap to just three points.

The Blues have significantly increased their likelihood of qualifying for Europe next season.

Palmer, the player of the moment, put on yet another incredible performance, scoring four goals to tie Erling Haaland, his former Manchester City teammate, for the most goals scored in the Golden Boot competition.

But the nasty fight that broke out before Palmer’s fourth goal of the game, which came from the penalty spot, somewhat spoiled Palmer’s goal-scoring heroics.

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke got into an argument because they both wanted to take the penalty rather than Palmer, who usually does.

Palmer eventually converted the penalty and scored, but not before club captain Conor Gallagher and Malo Gusto had to separate Jackson and Madueke during the argument.

The England international said after the match, as quoted by the Mirror:

“Other players wanted to take it, but I am the penalty taker and I wanted to take it,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think we are showing everyone is wanting to take responsibility it may be a bit over the top, but everyone wants to win – we are laughing and joking about it.”

Chelsea boss was unhappy with the penalty incident

Nonetheless, Pochettino was less than amused by the event and chastised his players for behaving like kids.

“It is a shame, he said.

“I was telling the players when we arrived from the pitch. We had a meeting with all the staff also and we explained and were talking. For me it is a shame because we cannot behave in this way and I can only apologise.

“It’s so clear and I made clear to them and through you, to the fans and to everyone that Cole Palmer is the taker, and then if Palmer wants to give it to another he can. But not in this way. It is a sad situation that happened and we have all agreed it cannot happen again.”

Chelsea have found a way to turnaround their season

Pochettino and Chelsea have turned around their disappointing season with the recent run of results.

Their impressive form has been largely because of Palmer’s performance who is enjoying a prolific season at Stamford Bridge.

After joining from Manchester City in the summer, Palmer has scored 20 goals in the Premier League in his incredible first season for the Blues.

The England international is surely in contention for the Young player of the year and Player of the year awards at the end of the season.