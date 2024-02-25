Concern for Liverpool as three key players were missing from their pre-match walk around Wembley

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Dominik Szoboszlai were notably absent as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side examined the Wembley pitch ahead of the League Cup final.

Liverpool have been grappling with an injury crisis, sidelining several key players, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones, Szoboszlai, and Diogo Jota.

Both Salah and Nunez were absent from the mid-week game as well against Luton due to minor injuries, but the Reds were hopeful for their participation in the cup final alongside Szoboszlai.

However, Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor delivered updates live from Wembley, indicating that the trio were not spotted among the Liverpool players during the pre-match stadium walk.

Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor brings us an early update from Wembley, with Liverpool potentially short of three key figures for their EFL Cup final clash against Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/sn85xFMCkx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 25, 2024

While there’s a possibility of late fitness tests, their absence from the group has raised concerns among Liverpool supporters regarding their availability for the crucial match.

The final decision on their participation is imminent, with fans eagerly awaiting news on whether any of them will be cleared to start.