If you’ve followed the national media’s post-match analysis of Liverpool’s victory against Nottingham Forest, you’ve likely encountered the uproar surrounding Darwin Nunez’s late winning goal.

While Liverpool celebrated wildly for Nunez’s goal, some members of the Nottingham Forest bench reacted passionately, but for entirely different reasons.

At the end of the game, several Nottingham Forest staff, including manager Nuno Espirito Santo, rushed onto the pitch to confront referee Paul Tierney regarding a decision made more than two minutes before Liverpool scored. Forest coach Steven Reid was among those penalized, receiving a red card after the final whistle. Additionally, Nottingham Forest’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, was involved in the incident.

BBC journalist Rob Schofield summed up the aftermath: “You rarely see scenes like that in the tunnel. We saw Steven Reid getting frustrated, he and Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis pursued Paul Tierney and [the fourth official] Graham Scott all the way to the referees’ office.

“[Marinakis was] yelling at them, ‘Respect the players! Respect the players! This happens every week! Respect the players!’ Marinakis had to be removed by security at one stage.”

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool controversy

The controversy stemmed from the referee’s decision to award a drop-ball to Liverpool after Ibrahima Konate sustained a head injury. Nottingham Forest were in possession when the whistle was blown, meaning they should have been the team to receive possession from the official when play resumed.

Forest may voice their grievances, but they overlook the fact that the proper resolution of the situation would have been a free-kick for Liverpool. This is because Konate was on the receiving end of a dangerously high boot from Ryan Yates, resulting in the Frenchman sustaining a head injury.