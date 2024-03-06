Video: Erling Haaland warms up for Liverpool clash with wonderful finish

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have had an easy first half in their Champions League round of 16 second leg clash with Copenhagen and just before the break, Erling Haaland added his name to the scoresheet. 

The Premier League champions were expected to dominate the Danish side tonight and Pep Guardiola had the luxury of resting some players for the massive match with Liverpool at the weekend due to the 3-1 lead the Manchester club built up in the first leg.

However, the City boss gave some of his main stars a run out to keep them sharp for Sunday and Erling Haaland warmed up for Liverpool with a lovely finish to make it 3-1 to Man City.

After just two seasons at the Etihad, the Norwegian star has already equalled Sergio Aguero’s Champions League goal tally for Man City.

Watch: Erling Haaland adds a third for Man City in Champions League clash

More Stories / Latest News
What Premier League striker said about Nottingham Forest owner storming the pitch against Liverpool
Title winner who had epitomised Klopp’s time at Liverpool doesn’t regret Anfield exit
Jurgen Klopp says Salah “full of energy” but not sure if he can play against Man City
More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.