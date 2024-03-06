Video: Erling Haaland warms up for Liverpool clash with wonderful finish

Man City have had an easy first half in their Champions League round of 16 second leg clash with Copenhagen and just before the break, Erling Haaland added his name to the scoresheet.

The Premier League champions were expected to dominate the Danish side tonight and Pep Guardiola had the luxury of resting some players for the massive match with Liverpool at the weekend due to the 3-1 lead the Manchester club built up in the first leg.

However, the City boss gave some of his main stars a run out to keep them sharp for Sunday and Erling Haaland warmed up for Liverpool with a lovely finish to make it 3-1 to Man City.

After just two seasons at the Etihad, the Norwegian star has already equalled Sergio Aguero’s Champions League goal tally for Man City.

Watch: Erling Haaland adds a third for Man City in Champions League clash

???????? ?????? ??????? ? The Man City striker has now equalled Sergio Aguero's goal tally in the #UCL! ? pic.twitter.com/QBVSpkNlEJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 6, 2024