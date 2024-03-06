Video: Southampton match called off after huge fire breaks out at St Mary’s Stadium

Southampton’s match with Preston North End on Wednesday night has been postponed after a huge fire broke out near St Mary’s Stadium earlier in the day.

The Saints were looking to close the gap to the Championship’s top three after they all won their matches on Tuesday but the game will now have to be played later in the year.

The fire began around 1pm on Wednesday and the cause of it is unknown, reports Sky News. It looks like it is a massive one from the footage as firefighters continue to try and extinguish it.

Nobody has reportedly been injured in the blaze and hopefully, that remains the case over the coming hours.

Watch: Massive fire breaks out near Southampton’s stadium