Tottenham fans furious with latest move from club, it will see people miss matches next season

Tottenham fans have been left “hugely disappointed” ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the North London club have increased season ticket prices by six per cent.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust have already expressed their concerns as the most affordable adult season ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will cost £856 under the new scheme, and the most expensive would set fans back £2,367.

According to 90min, this would see Spurs remain in second position for the most expensive season ticket in the Premier League, surprisingly behind London rivals Fulham – whose most expensive ticket costs £3,000.

As for the lowest, Tottenham also remain in second behind their bitter rivals Arsenal, whose cheapest ticket can be found at £974.

In addition to this, Tottenham fans have also expressed frustration at the decision to remove concessions for season-ticket holders aged 65 or above from the start of the 2025/26 season as these changes could see many fans forced to miss matches in the future.

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust not happy with latest ticket changes

Regarding these changes, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust have released a statement that said via The Standard: “We oppose any Season Ticket increase and the removal or reduction of Senior concessions, both of which are also opposed by the Fan Advisory Board.

“THST Board members met with the club on February 21 when we were presented with the Season Ticket proposals for the first time. During this meeting, we disagreed on several areas and as a result of our input, changes were made.